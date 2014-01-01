Contact us
COVER STORY
A Progressive COUNTERREVOLUTION in Northeast Florida?
Ripple effect of Trump’s election creates a wave of liberal activism and engagement
Seminole Nation rises against Sabal Trail Pipeline
The multimillion dollar fracked gas pipeline being built through the Florida springs has finally gotten some attention from the media in the last few weeks after …
PINT-SIZED
The Trappings of MONKS
Praise the golden showers of monastic creation
BITE-SIZED
CUP Runneth Over
Jax Beach breakfast spot delivers in every category
THE FLOG
AMBIENT USA
Visual artist Jake Longstreth conjures effective contemplations from …
Best of INSTAGRAM
These local accounts have serious Insta-game
THE FLOG
Man Who Lied About College Degree Appointed to …
A little more than three years ago, Adam Hollingsworth got caught in …
FIGHTIN' WORDS
HRO: An ECONOMIC Issue
This time, the case will be made on economic, not moral, grounds
COMMUNITY NEWS
Live SMALL
Are tiny homes a fad or the future of housing in Clay County?
FOLIO ARTS
Verbal ASSAULT
Lewis Black remains the furious conscience and political gadfly on the national comedy scene
CHEFFED-UP
MEAT Weather
Warm up with a slab of cow
DEAR DAVI
PLATES of Care
Newly designed license tags support spay & neuter programs
FOLIO MUSIC
Slow DOWN, You Move too Fast
Former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty makes the moments last across 25 years as an ultra-prolific singer/songwriter
