COVER STORY
"We Will Not GO AWAY"
Folio Weekly travels with local group to historic Women’s March on Washington
FLICKS ’N’ Kicks
JACKSONVILLE SHORT FILM SHOWCASE
The Gambler Bids FAREWELL
KENNY ROGERS
DECKED in the Face
KING OF KONA 2017
The Flog
The Flog
Peter Pan Prequel Soars, Carried by Ron Shreve …
Al Emerick embodies silly villainy and Daniel Austin revels in his …
UNITY in the Community
St. Augustine March draws thousands in solidarity with the Women’s …
Fernandina Beach Marchers Help Break National …
January 20, 2017 may go down in history as the day Donald Trump was …
E PLURIBUS JAX
Taking HEART
At JASMYN, culture counters politics
FIGHTIN' WORDS
Puff, Puff, PASS?
Florida Senate to smoke out MMJ rules
FROM THE EDITOR
BILLS to Watch
A breakdown of some interesting, wacky and controversial bills coming to a Florida Legislature near you
FOLIO ARTS
We're Gonna have a Real GOOD TIME Together
Comedy great Kathleen Madigan scores big laughs with her infectious blend of humor and humility
FOLIO MUSIC
KIDS No More
Ten years along, fired up by America circa 2017, The Coathangers talk anger, sobriety and the joy of live performance
PINT-SIZED
Belly-up to the CHURCH?
Beer & Hymns brings God to the people … at the bar
