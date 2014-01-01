The Flog More

Momentum Grows for Locals Opposed to Trump's …
Indivisible groups from five counties gather at senator's office
The Flog
Peter Pan Prequel Soars, Carried by Ron Shreve …
Al Emerick embodies silly villainy and Daniel Austin revels in his …
UNITY in the Community
St. Augustine March draws thousands in solidarity with the Women’s …

FIGHTIN' WORDS

SEVEN Year Itch

Is Jacksonville rushing its pension fix?
PINT-SIZED

Bottled PROTEST

Brewers oppose President Trump by naming beers in his “honor”
FOLIO ARTS

Narrative HOOK

Humorist-author-podcaster-TV-fave John Hodgman adds orchestral performer to his “unearned prominence”
FOLIO MUSIC

River City REPRESENT

Chattanooga native Isaiah Rashad delivers mesmerizing, emotionally rich, Southern-fried rap
BITE-SIZED

Trip ’Round the Globe Starts with a BITE

World travelers bring continental dining to Fernandina Beach
DEAR DAVI

On the CATWALK

Walk your cat. ’Cause, why not?

