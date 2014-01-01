The Flog More

THE FLOG
AMBIENT USA
Visual artist Jake Longstreth conjures effective contemplations from …
Best of INSTAGRAM
These local accounts have serious Insta-game
THE FLOG
Man Who Lied About College Degree Appointed to …
A little more than three years ago, Adam Hollingsworth got caught in …

FIGHTIN' WORDS

HRO: An ECONOMIC Issue

This time, the case will be made on economic, not moral, grounds
COMMUNITY NEWS

Live SMALL

Are tiny homes a fad or the future of housing in Clay County?
FOLIO ARTS

Verbal ASSAULT

Lewis Black remains the furious conscience and political gadfly on the national comedy scene
CHEFFED-UP

MEAT Weather

Warm up with a slab of cow
DEAR DAVI

PLATES of Care

Newly designed license tags support spay & neuter programs
FOLIO MUSIC

Slow DOWN, You Move too Fast

Former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty makes the moments last across 25 years as an ultra-prolific singer/songwriter

