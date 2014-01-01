The Flog More

THE FLOG
Pay Me to PROTEST
Local woman reacts to Sen. Rubio’s implication that she and other …
Playing for Something Better than a Trophy
North Florida Pumas are newest local all-female tackle football team
THE FLOG
Momentum Grows for Locals Opposed to Trump's …
Indivisible groups from five counties gather at senator's office

FIGHTIN' WORDS

SEVEN Year Itch

Is Jacksonville rushing its pension fix?
COMMUNITY NEWS

SAVING Cumberland Island

Locals, conservationists rally to preserve jewel off the Georgia coast
FOLIO ARTS

Narrative HOOK

Humorist-author-podcaster-TV-fave John Hodgman adds orchestral performer to his “unearned prominence”
FOLIO MUSIC

River City REPRESENT

Chattanooga native Isaiah Rashad delivers mesmerizing, emotionally rich, Southern-fried rap
PINT-SIZED

Bottled PROTEST

Brewers oppose President Trump by naming beers in his “honor”
DEAR DAVI

On the CATWALK

Walk your cat. ’Cause, why not?

