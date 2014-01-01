The Flog More

Local lupus suffer explains how marijuana helps manage symptoms of …
10 Ways to Comfort a LIBERAL
So, it happened. After all the campaigning, blogging, hashtags, …
The Warehouse Goes OUT WITH A BANG, in The 5 & …
Writer-director Franklin Ritch debuts first play in a stage reading …

COMMUNITY NEWS

Florida's Own STANDING ROCK

The Sabal Trail Transmission pipeline is cutting through 13 Florida counties – is anyone paying attention?
JAG CITY

Flushing Another STINKER

Jaguars limp their way to the off-season again
BACKPAGE EDITORIAL

SILVER LINING in the Trump Cloud

Retired journalist and Democratic activist has a (sort of) fist-bump for The Donald … And a warning for the rest of us
FROM THE EDITOR

Burn WITHOUT Reading

Go on, click away to cat memes.
FOLIO ARTS

Tempo HOUSE

Ann Toebbe explores the universal emotional movements and rhythms of tenancy, reverie and time
PINT-SIZED

BEER Year's Resolutions

Make 2017 into the year of beer!

