COVER STORY
CHARGED with Racism
JEA five allege systemic discrimination at the Southeast's largest community-owned utility
CHEFFED-UP
Cheap & FILLING
Never go wrong with one of the world’s most popular carbs
BITE-SIZED
Trip ’Round the Globe Starts with a BITE
World travelers bring continental dining to Fernandina Beach
MAGIC LANTERNS
OUTLAW Country
Willie Nelson and Gary Busey star in an excellent albeit lesser-known early ’80s Western
The Flog
THE FLOG
Pay Me to PROTEST
Local woman reacts to Sen. Rubio’s implication that she and other …
Playing for Something Better than a Trophy
North Florida Pumas are newest local all-female tackle football team
THE FLOG
Momentum Grows for Locals Opposed to Trump's …
Indivisible groups from five counties gather at senator's office
Top Stories
FIGHTIN' WORDS
SEVEN Year Itch
Is Jacksonville rushing its pension fix?
COMMUNITY NEWS
SAVING Cumberland Island
Locals, conservationists rally to preserve jewel off the Georgia coast
FOLIO ARTS
Narrative HOOK
Humorist-author-podcaster-TV-fave John Hodgman adds orchestral performer to his “unearned prominence”
FOLIO MUSIC
River City REPRESENT
Chattanooga native Isaiah Rashad delivers mesmerizing, emotionally rich, Southern-fried rap
PINT-SIZED
Bottled PROTEST
Brewers oppose President Trump by naming beers in his “honor”
DEAR DAVI
On the CATWALK
Walk your cat. ’Cause, why not?
