COVER STORY
MELISSA NELSON: Folio Weekly's 2016 Person of the Year
The most powerful woman in Northeast Florida prepares to bring her “tough but fair” philosophy to the State Attorney’s Office
Leaps and BOUNDS
SHEN YUN 2017
Cute & CAMPY
A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS
Kick it OFF!
TAXSLAYER BOWL
The Flog
THE FLOG
10 Ways to Comfort a LIBERAL
So, it happened. After all the campaigning, blogging, hashtags, …
The Flog
The Warehouse Goes OUT WITH A BANG, in The 5 & …
Writer-director Franklin Ritch debuts first play in a stage reading …
Viral Letter Urges Electors Not to Vote for Trump
Last ditch effort to influence the outcome of the election garners …
COMMUNITY NEWS
SUBDIVIDING Paradise
Environmentalists alarmed by proposed development on Cumberland Island
FOLIO ARTS
Kicking into a NEW YEAR on Stage
Jacksonville stages will offer no shortage of storylines in 2017
PINT-SIZED
BEERS in Review
Highlights from the local brewing world
JAG CITY
New Team, Who THIS?
Jaguars play like the team we expected all season
BACKPAGE EDITORIAL
KEEP America Great
Donald Trump will be our next president because he conned voters into believing that he will “Make America Great Again.”
DEAR DAVI
No Ifs, Ands or Excessive BUTTSNIFFING
Davi shares his New Year’s resolutions
Folio Weekly's Added Value Planner
Watch This Space to WIN MOVIE TICKETS!