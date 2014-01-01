Writer-director Franklin Ritch debuts first play in a stage reading …

So, it happened. After all the campaigning, blogging, hashtags, …

Local lupus suffer explains how marijuana helps manage symptoms of …

The Flog More

Top Stories More stories

COMMUNITY NEWS Florida's Own STANDING ROCK The Sabal Trail Transmission pipeline is cutting through 13 Florida counties – is anyone paying attention?

JAG CITY Flushing Another STINKER Jaguars limp their way to the off-season again

BACKPAGE EDITORIAL SILVER LINING in the Trump Cloud Retired journalist and Democratic activist has a (sort of) fist-bump for The Donald … And a warning for the rest of us

FROM THE EDITOR Burn WITHOUT Reading Go on, click away to cat memes.

FOLIO ARTS Tempo HOUSE Ann Toebbe explores the universal emotional movements and rhythms of tenancy, reverie and time