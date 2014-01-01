The Flog More

10 Ways to Comfort a LIBERAL
So, it happened. After all the campaigning, blogging, hashtags, …
The Warehouse Goes OUT WITH A BANG, in The 5 & …
Writer-director Franklin Ritch debuts first play in a stage reading …
Viral Letter Urges Electors Not to Vote for Trump
Last ditch effort to influence the outcome of the election garners …

COMMUNITY NEWS

SUBDIVIDING Paradise

Environmentalists alarmed by proposed development on Cumberland Island
FOLIO ARTS

Kicking into a NEW YEAR on Stage

Jacksonville stages will offer no shortage of storylines in 2017
PINT-SIZED

BEERS in Review

Highlights from the local brewing world
JAG CITY

New Team, Who THIS?

Jaguars play like the team we expected all season
BACKPAGE EDITORIAL

KEEP America Great

Donald Trump will be our next president because he conned voters into believing that he will “Make America Great Again.”
DEAR DAVI

No Ifs, Ands or Excessive BUTTSNIFFING

Davi shares his New Year’s resolutions

