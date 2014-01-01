Contact us
|
Log in
|
Advertise
|
Newsletter
|
Advanced
Toggle navigation
Main menu
News
A&E
Dining
Opinion
Calendar
Pictures & Videos
Classifieds
COVER STORY
Everything's Going GREEN
How Florida is making peace with marijuana
OUR PICKS
BIRDS of a Feather
THE STATE BALLET THEATER OF RUSSIA: SWAN LAKE
OUR PICKS
Seize the SATURDAY!
CARPE DIEM STRING QUARTET
OUR PICKS
Serious Classical CHOPS
ANTHONY McGILL
The Flog
More
THE FLOG
Distraction from the PAIN
Local lupus suffer explains how marijuana helps manage symptoms of …
THE FLOG
10 Ways to Comfort a LIBERAL
So, it happened. After all the campaigning, blogging, hashtags, …
The Flog
The Warehouse Goes OUT WITH A BANG, in The 5 & …
Writer-director Franklin Ritch debuts first play in a stage reading …
Top Stories
More stories
COMMUNITY NEWS
Florida's Own STANDING ROCK
The Sabal Trail Transmission pipeline is cutting through 13 Florida counties – is anyone paying attention?
JAG CITY
Flushing Another STINKER
Jaguars limp their way to the off-season again
BACKPAGE EDITORIAL
SILVER LINING in the Trump Cloud
Retired journalist and Democratic activist has a (sort of) fist-bump for The Donald … And a warning for the rest of us
FROM THE EDITOR
Burn WITHOUT Reading
Go on, click away to cat memes.
FOLIO ARTS
Tempo HOUSE
Ann Toebbe explores the universal emotional movements and rhythms of tenancy, reverie and time
PINT-SIZED
BEER Year's Resolutions
Make 2017 into the year of beer!
Favorite Features
Promotions
Folio Weekly's Added Value Planner
More Promotions
Watch This Space to WIN MOVIE TICKETS!